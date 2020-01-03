YMCA opening new gymnastics center at TBK Sports Complex

Kids can have something new to flip out over in the Quad Cities.

Scott County’s YMCA is building a new gymnastics complex inside the TBK Sports Complex in Bettendorf.

The 10,000 square foot space will be a place where your kids can learn gymnastics cheerleading and tumbling.

Jill Meredith is the head gymnastics coach at the YMCA and she said that being able to spread her love of gymnastics is important in an area she says is under-served.

“The thing with gymnastics, tumbling and cheer is that anybody that does it, is usually nine times out of ten very passionate about it,” Meredith said. “However it’s just one of those sports that gets lost and shoved under the rug a little bit. There’s not a lot of gyms that support this ability and level and let athletes just exceed beyond and try to make it to the next level say even college”

Meredith says that gymnastics is very dear to her.

“I myself was a gymnast and won nationals when I was 14,” Meredith said. “I then switched to tumbling and cheer later in my career to cheer for the Quad City Aces and Bettendorf High school. We also won state my senior year in 2005.”

Meredith says that being able to coach gymnastics in her hometown is the best way to give back to the people that trained her and made a positive impact on her life.

“To coach here it really hits home,” Meredith said. “A lot of the people I used to look up to, they’re still in the area. They’ve gone and coached me. And those coaches have shaped me into who I am today. So I’d like to bring that to the area.”