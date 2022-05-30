The Davenport Public Library is bringing yoga and stories to Vander Veer Park every Friday in June. Sessions will be held outdoors near the playground, so participants are asked to bring a yoga mat or towel. The activities are best suited for kids ages 4-10.

Yoga sessions start at 10 a.m. on June 3, 10, 17 and 24, followed by a fun craft. Selected items will be available for check out from the OWL (Outreach Wheeled Library). In case of bad weather, activities will be cancelled. Vander Veer Park is located at 215 W. Central Park Avenue in Davenport. For updates, visit the Davenport Public Library’s Facebook page here or click here to visit their website.