Moline Parks and Recreation will continue a fifth year of partnership with Yoga with Daina Marie to offer free, outdoor yoga classes to the community.

Relax, de-stress and participate in a low-impact workout during five weeks of Yoga in the Park this summer, instructed by Daina Lewis from 9-10 a.m. in Peterson Park, 37th Street and 8th Avenue, Moline.

Classes are free and open to all ages and skill levels. Bring your own mat or towel and water.

The first of five classes will be Saturday, May 6, at Peterson Park in Moline. The other dates will be June 10, July 15, Aug. 26, and Sept. 16.

In the event of inclement weather, cancellation notice will be posted on the Moline Parks and Recreation Facebook page.