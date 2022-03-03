Local 4 News This Morning received a preview of this weekend’s YogaCon 2022. Shubhangi Garg, a board member of Quad City Yoga Foundation and an executive director of YogaCon 2022, came in to tell us all about it.

YogaCon is the Quad City Yoga Foundation’s signature event. It takes place March 4-6, beginning at 4:00 p.m. at the RiverCenter in Downtown Davenport, Iowa.

This year’s theme is Yoga Supporting Mental Health. There will be multiple speakers and teachers. The event offers sessions geared towards supporting cancer recovery and increasing LGBTQ+ representation in yoga.

Anyone age 15 and up can attend the event and does not need any prior experience with yoga.

Tickets can be found here and on the Facebook event page here.