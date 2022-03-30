While temperatures ended up being a bit colder than most people expected, standing outside at the Rock Island National Cemetery was exactly where everyone wanted to be Tuesday morning.

Dozens of people gathered at the cemetery to honor Vietnam veterans for National Vietnam War Veterans Day. The national holiday celebrates the anniversary of the last U.S. combat troops leaving Vietnam on this date – Tuesday, March 29 – exactly 49 years ago.

This year, people at the Rock Island Arsenal commemorated the day with a ceremony and a salute for the Vietnam war veterans of the Quad Cities.

“There is no better place and no place that I would rather be than standing here honoring the sacrifice and the service of our Vietnam vets,” said Major General Chris Mohan, commanding general of the U. S. Army Sustainment Command, who spoke at the ceremony.

“Today, we say thank you, and we honor these men and women and their families for their patriotism, love of country, and willingness to serve and sacrifice for the common good,” added Matt Tomes, director of Rock Island National Cemetery.

It’s a gesture that means a lot to many Vietnam veterans, because many of them did not receive a proper welcome home when they originally returned.

“Back when most of us returned home from Vietnam, we were met with avoidance, anger, or apathy,” said John Lavelle, a Vietnam war veteran who was the honorary speaker at the ceremony. “Luckily for me, I had the good fortune to come home to a loving wife who was waiting for me.”

While everyone at the ceremony honored the ones who made it home, they also took a moment to remember more than 58,000 troops who didn’t make it home.

“We also want to pay homage to the over 58,000 names that appear on the memorial wall in Washington, D.C.,” said Tomes.

“They are not forgotten, and they never will be forgotten. This is a promise that we must keep,” added Maj. Gen. Mohan.

The ceremony ended with “Taps,” the display of a wreath that reads, “VA proudly commemorates our Vietnam veterans’,” and special pins given to veterans and their families.

“Our Vietnam veterans are owed the same debt of gratitude as those of us who have served in other wars and conflicts,” added Mohan. “Whether you choose to wear the title or not, you are heroes.”