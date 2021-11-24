You can be among the first to walk on the new I-74 Bridge from Moline on Dec. 1

A bird’s-eye view of the new twin arches of the I-74 bridge, which will open on Wednesday, Dec. 1.

After four-plus years of construction, the long-awaited new I-74 bridge connecting Moline and Bettendorf is finished and will open first to pedestrians on Wednesday, Dec. 1 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Public parking and limited shuttle service will be available at the TaxSlayer Center, 1201 River Dr., Moline. MetroLINK shuttles will be offered between TaxSlayer and the I-74 River Bridge beginning at 12:30 p.m. Masks are required on the shuttle.

Please be prepared for weather, as well as a roughly two-block walk from the shuttle drop off to the bridge ramp. At 1:30 p.m., there will be welcome remarks from Quad Cities leaders on the bridge. There will be pedestrian access from Moline only, from the River Drive ramp.

Make sure you get a shuttle seat by registering (for free) by Nov. 29 HERE.

The new $1.2-billion I-74 bridge connecting Moline and Bettendorf will feature a new park and a pedestrian elevator to the bridge (left) on the Bettendorf side.

The $1.2-billion I-74 Mississippi River Bridge project is part of a regional strategy for improving access across the Mississippi River in the Quad Cities. It includes the replacement of the I-74 twin bridges over the river, interchange ramp reconfigurations, and interstate and local roadway improvements. Construction began in July 2017, and the new bridge will be more than twice as wide as the existing bridge, providing four lanes in each direction.

One span of the bridge (with two lanes in each direction) first opened in November 2020. A multi-use path on the bridge will connect to paths in Bettendorf and Moline. Between Middle Road in Bettendorf and Avenue of the Cities in Moline, I-74 will be expanded to three lanes in each direction with additional lanes at select locations.

For more information, visit i74riverbridge.com.