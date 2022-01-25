You can earn while you learn in Black Hawk’s construction career training program

Demand for new workers in good-paying construction jobs has been very high. A career in construction may be waiting for you, according to Black Hawk College.

The Highway Construction Careers Training Program (HCCTP) at BHC aims to prepare people to work in the building trades and to increase the number of minorities, women and disadvantaged persons working on Illinois Department of Transportation projects.

Black Hawk College’s Highway Construction Careers Training Program will pay students $10 an hour while they learn.

A new session begins Monday, Feb. 28 with instruction and hands-on training 36 hours per week. Like apprenticeships in the building trades, the HCCTP is “earn while you learn” — meaning there is no cost to students accepted into the 13-week program, and students chosen for the Spring 2022 class will earn $10 per hour, according to a BHC release.

The Illinois Department of Transportation created this program to prepare people to work in the building trades and to increase the number of minorities, women and disadvantaged persons working on IDOT projects.

This full-time, 13-week class covers math, job/life skills, blueprint reading, OSHA, stick welding, construction equipment operation, shop time and hands-on projects.

This program is at no cost to the participant. Up to 15 students will be selected for each class. They learn essential skills, with the goal of applying for and obtaining an apprenticeship in the building trades.

The city of Rock Island is partnering with Black Hawk College to host two opportunities to learn about the HCCTP.

Interested students MUST attend an orientation and can choose from these sessions in Rock Island:

Thursday, Feb. 10 at 5:30 p.m. at the Black Hawk College Adult Learning Center, 4610 Black Hawk Commons Drive, Rock Island.

Saturday, Feb. 12 at 10 a.m. at the Martin Luther King Center, 630 9th St., Rock Island.

Eligible candidates must be 18 or older, have a high school diploma or GED, have a valid driver’s license, be interested in the construction trades, and be drug-free.

Register for an orientation session at www.bhc.edu/hcctp or call 309-796-5729.