You can find your winter of content with added fun options at Snowstar in Andalusia

Snowstar in Andalusia is under relatively new management and is promoting new and expanded features for this winter.

“No matter who you are or where you’re coming from, we’re going to try to put a smile on your face,” said Doug Harper, half of the park’s new management team along with his wife, Jennifer.

The 2021-2022 winter season will be the second under the management of this local family, who also owns and operates Superior Seawalls, Docks & Dredge, Superior Marina in East Moline and Superior South Marina in Andalusia. But they’ve been familiar with the park and all its activities for at least 15 years.

“One of our first dates was here at Snowstar, and we drove up from where we were living in Peoria at the time,” Harper said in a Tuesday release. “The park has been a big part of our relationship and our family since the very beginning, and we want it to be a part of yours, too. When you come here, you’ll be treated like family.”

Snowstar visitors will notice a number of improvements and cosmetic changes to the 28-acre park this year, including:

Now accepting online reservations

New ticket window shed and snack trailer

Expanded warming hut

New lighting and signage throughout the park

Additional camera systems for safety

Updated lift decks and re-opening of lift #2

Galaxy tubing after dark

Not an avid skiing enthusiast? Not a problem. The tubing hill is one of the facility’s most popular experiences because everyone from little kids (ages 3 and older) to little kids at heart can sail down the 68-foot drop with no skill required.

“I’ve seen 70 and 80-year-olds on the tubing hill and having the time of their lives,” Harper said. “But you’ll want to reserve your spot in advance because the spots fill up fast. Last year we had it booked out two weeks in advance.”

Although snow activities are the focus this winter, the fun doesn’t stop once the powder melts. Snowstar is open year-round, offering zipline tours, the Quad Cities’ only champion-level disc golf course, paintball, event rentals, four unique food and beverage options and more.

A group of friends having fun around the fire at Snowstar, which is open year-round.

“This place is a big deal for the community,” Harper said. “We saved more than 180 jobs last year, which is huge considering everything negative going on in the world during that time. We look at everything we do from a customer’s perspective — what could make this a better experience? This is our passion. We believe in our community and want to invest in it and see it thrive. It’s definitely an exciting time for our customers and employees.”

With 15 skiing and snowboarding lanes, a 28-acre terrain park with 40+ features, 11 snow tubing lanes, four unique food and drink options, a state-of-the-art tune shop, gear rental and more, there’s something for everyone.

For all the latest information on Snowstar’s hours and offerings, visit SkiSnowstar.com or find them on Facebook.