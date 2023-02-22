The University of Iowa Carver College of Medicine’s popular “Mini Medical School” program is making a stop in the Quad Cities on Thursday, Feb. 23 from 5:30 to 8 p.m. at the QC Waterfront Convention Center, 2021 State St., Bettendorf. It’s free to the public.

Over 100 Quad Citizens of all ages, including cancer survivors and cancer patients, will be participating in an immersive, interactive program on cutting-edge cancer research: “Combatting Cancer with Vitamin C,” presented by UI physician scientists, Drs. Bryan Allen and Joseph Cullen, according to a university release Wednesday.

Dr. Bryan Allen of the University of Iowa.

Mini Medical School highlights groundbreaking discoveries and hot research topics in an easy-to-understand and accessible format. Presented in a “medical school” format through lectures and hands-on, lab-inspired programming, the program is designed to help the general public better understand how biomedical discoveries translate into life-saving treatments and care.

Dr. Joseph Cullen of the University of Iowa.

Thursday’s program will highlight the work that Allen, Cullen, and other physician scientists are doing to deliver a more effective treatment for the deadliest cancers. From the lab bench to the patient’s bedside, the team is testing the effectiveness of adding high-dose intravenous (IV) vitamin C to standard cancer treatments for three of the deadliest cancers affecting Americans.

Members of the public who are interested in attending can register via this link.