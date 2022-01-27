The Quad City Storm and UnityPoint Health – Trinity are teaming again for the third-annual “Hockey Fights Cancer” ice-painting event.

It will be held from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 31 at the TaxSlayer Center, 1201 River Drive, Moline. Lavender paint and paint brushes will be provided for the general public to paint the names of friends and family members — who have battled or are currently battling cancer — on the ice.

The names will remain displayed on the ice for the Storm’s Hockey Fights Cancer Night game on Saturday, Feb. 5. That game is presented by UnityPoint Health – Trinity.

“This event is always one our fans, players, coaches and staff look forward to,” Storm president Brian Rothenberger said in a Thursday release. “It’s a special week, and we are thrilled to have a tremendous partner in UnityPoint Health – Trinity to help make it all that it is.”

On “Hockey Fights Cancer Night,” the Storm will be wearing special “Hockey Fights Cancer” jerseys that will be auctioned postgame to raise money for the UnityPoint Health – Trinity Cancer Center.

“Hockey Fights Cancer Night is such an incredible opportunity to support patients and families who have been impacted by cancer,” said Alison Beardsley, director of oncology services at UnityPoint Health – Trinity. “It is events like these that help raise awareness of the importance of early detection through cancer screenings. We are grateful for our partnership with the Quad City Storm and for the community members who help make a difference for our patients.”

Tickets for Hockey Fights Cancer Night and all Storm home games can be purchased at QuadCityStorm.com.