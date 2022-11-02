The Quad City Storm is hosting its fourth-annual Salute to Military Ice Painting presented by

QCA Pools and Spas on Monday, Nov. 7 from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Quad Citizens are invited to Vibrant Arena at The MARK (1201 River Drive, Moline) to paint the names of loved ones who serve or have served in the United States Armed Forces on the ice. The names will remain on the ice for the games next Thursday and Friday, according to a QC Storm release.

The Quad City Storm ice rink as it looked in November 2021 for the last Salute to Military Ice Painting.

The event is free and open to the public. Paint and brushes will be supplied by the Storm and Mission BBQ will be on site providing free dessert for all participants. The Storm returns to Vibrant Arena this weekend for a pair of games versus cross-state rival Peoria Rivermen.

Friday is Day of the Dead night presented by Ray’z Barbershop and Saturday is Scout Night

presented by the Illowa Council. Tickets are available at the Storm website, Ticketmaster, or the

Vibrant Arena box office.