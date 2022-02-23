Bishop Hill Heritage Association in partnership with History In Person is hosting a virtual Chautauqua online over three nights, March 7-9.

You can meet poet Carl Sandburg, the Swedish Nightingale Jenny Lind, folklorist Peter Christian Asbjornsen (author of the Pippi Longstocking books), Astrid Lindgren, labor rights activist Joe Hill, and Bishop Hill founder Jonas Olson.

The free live streaming program starts at 6 p.m. each evening with live Q & A after each performance. Register on the History in Person Facebook page (https://www.facebook.com/historyinperson) and subscribe to the History in Person YouTube Channel.

It will stream live on both platforms, but subscribing is key to get notifications and to more easily log-in on the evening of the program, according to a Wednesday release. Only folks who register in advance will also have access to watch any of the six videos for one week after the live event. Check out the event page HERE for more details.

Brian “Fox” Ellis will portray one of Bishop Hill’s founders, Jonas Olson.

This year’s Chautauqua performances include Bishop Hill-connected characters and other famous Swedes. The goal is a deep dive into its Swedish heritage and the more universal story of what it means to be an American with immigrant roots. The schedule is:

Monday, March 7, 6 p.m. — Brian “Fox” Ellis will portray of one of Bishop Hill’s Founding Fathers, Jonas Olson. Olson gave a leg up to Eric Janson in the Devotionalist movement in Sweden, and then helped to organize the council that managed the colony after Janson was murdered. Hear the story of the founding and demise of Bishop Hill. Hear the inside scoop on the 1850 murder of Eric Janson at Cambridge Courthouse.

Bucky Halker

Monday, March 7, 7 p.m. — Bucky Halker will tell the story of Joe Hill, a Swedish immigrant and labor activist who was immortalized in song. Halker will weave together the story of Joe Hill’s life with some of the songs for which he is remembered.

— Bucky Halker will tell the story of Joe Hill, a Swedish immigrant and labor activist who was immortalized in song. Halker will weave together the story of Joe Hill’s life with some of the songs for which he is remembered. Tuesday, March 8, 6 p.m. — Barry Cloyd will portray Carl Sandburg, Illinois Poet Laureate, whose sister taught at the Bishop Hill school — where the young poet would perform for his sister’s classes.

Barry Cloyd

Tuesday, March 8, 7 p.m. — Paula Vankuren will portray the world-renowned vocalist, The Swedish Nightingale, Jenny Lind. Her performance will include songs by Felix Mendelssohn, who had a crush on the young singer. And she will reveal a secret about Hans Christian Anderson and the inspiration for the modern Disney classic, “Frozen.”

— Paula Vankuren will portray the world-renowned vocalist, The Swedish Nightingale, Jenny Lind. Her performance will include songs by Felix Mendelssohn, who had a crush on the young singer. And she will reveal a secret about Hans Christian Anderson and the inspiration for the modern Disney classic, “Frozen.” Wednesday, March 9, 6 p.m. — Brian “Fox” Ellis will portray the scholar Peter Christian Asbjornsen, who was a friend of the Grimm Brothers, collected Scandinavian folklore, and was one of the first to make the connections between ecology and folklore, and how the ecosystem influences culture.

Kay Price

Wednesday, March 9, 7 p.m. — Kay Price will bring to life Astrid Lindgren, the Swedish author of many award-winning books, including Pippi Longstocking. Lindgren toured the U.S. 50 years ago and wrote insightful essays about American culture.

This free public event is sponsored by the Bishop Hill Heritage Association, American-Scandinavian Foundation, Barbro Osher Pro Suecia Foundation, Illinois Arts Council (a state agency), Bill and Susan Sherrard Foundation, SWEA-Chicago, and the Twinflower Inn Bed and Breakfast.

For more information, call 309-927-3899, visit www.bishophillheritage.org or email bhha@mymctc.net.