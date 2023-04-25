The Quad Cities Chamber is bringing back Hob Nosh for the first time in five years, from 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Apr. 27, 2023 at the Bend XPO Center in East Moline.

Last held in 2018, the Chamber’s largest after-hours networking event returns where hundreds of local professionals will converge to connect with some of the region’s top leaders during a night of food and beverage tastings, live music, games and prizes, according to a chamber release. Hob Nosh is fun atmosphere for local professionals hoping to expand their footprint in the QC business world.

Presented by Mediacom Business & TBK Bank, Hob Nosh features over 50 food, beverage and chamber member booths. Sample food and beverages from some of the QC’s best restaurants such as crab cakes, roasted pork pastor, acai bowls, southern style shredded pork, flautas, Mexican street corn, local beers, wine and more.

Hob Nosh will be Thursday, April 27 at The Bend XPO Center, East Moline (Quad Cities Chamber).

Event highlights include:

Live music with Funktastic 5

Grab your friends and capture memories at the Upper Iowa University selfie station

Point Builder’s bags contest for a chance to win $500

Prize Pick brought to you by University of Iowa Healthcare Quad Cities – purchase a $25 ticket and win a guaranteed prize valued at $50 or more

Stop by the Mediacom Business booth for a chance to win a 58” Smart TV

Register to win giveaways, including a Necker’s Jewelers $250 gift certificate, the Quad Cities International Airport prize package featuring a $250 flight voucher and more

Check out the full list of chamber-member booths and register at the QC Chamber website HERE. Chamber members who register by Wednesday, April 26 can get a discounted advanced registration of $35. The walk-in fee is $50 for all.