After the holidays, you’ll likely have lots of stuff that could head for trash, but the Waste Commission of Scott County wants you to give the gift of recycling.



Scott County residents may recycle many holiday items through curbside and drop-off recycling programs. Items that may be recycled include cardboard boxes; wrapping paper tubes; gift/shopping bags made of paper; tissue paper; plain paper wrapping paper; greeting cards and envelopes (even photo cards); newspapers, advertisements, magazines, and catalogs; plastic bottles and jugs; glass bottles and jars; along with aluminum and steel cans, according to a Tuesday release.

Aluminum pie plates, clean foil, and cookie/popcorn tins also go into the recycling cart or drop-off recycling programs.

Have your holiday lights lost their sparkle? Strands of holiday lights may also be recycled, but don’t place them in curbside recycling carts, the release said. Holiday lights—along with batteries, computers, monitors, televisions, printers, digital cameras, and video game systems—are considered electronic waste, or e-waste.

These items may be dropped off 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. weekdays and 8 to 11:30 a.m. the first Saturday of the month at the Electronics Recovery Center, 5650 Carey Ave., Davenport. There is no charge to residents of Scott and Rock Island counties.

The cities of Bettendorf and Davenport collect large e-waste items at the curb from residents on their bulky waste/recycling days and deliver them to the Electronics Recovery Center. Data containing electronics should be dropped off at the secure Electronics Recovery Center during business hours.

Residents should be aware that not all holiday items may be recycled. Items such as plastic bags and films, Styrofoam, wrapping paper with metallic foil or glitter, bows, ribbons, and artificial Christmas trees are considered contaminants to the recycling process and should not be placed in curbside or drop-off recycling containers.

Residents are reminded that all recyclables must be placed loosely in their cart, with the lid closed, for collection. Cardboard placed outside the cart cannot be collected. Cardboard pieces that do not fit inside the cart may either be broken down to fit, or may be recycled at any of the drop-off locations around the county. A list of locations may be found online at the Waste Commission website.

For more information about holiday recycling, call 563-386-9575.