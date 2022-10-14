For children battling the pain and uncertainty that comes with a critical illness, a wish experience can be just what they need to find the strength to cope. Make-A-Wish Illinois invites the community to enjoy a morning of family-friendly fun as we come together to create hope through wishes at Walk for Wishes on Sunday, Oct. 16 at Illiniwek Forest Preserve – Hampton.

WHBF’s Sierra Searcy will emcee the event. Registration is FREE for all in-person and virtual Walk for Wishes options. On Sunday in person, the registration starts at 11 a.m., with the opening ceremony at 12 noon.

Sierra Searcy of WHBF-TV is the emcee for Sunday’s fundraising event.

The route length is one mile. Walk For Wishes is powered by wish families, volunteers, companies, donors, and friends. This year, participants will join in person at Illiniwek and five other Illinois locations or elect to join virtually.

Hundreds of participants are expected to attend, with teams already registered, many of them spearheaded by wish alumni families, according to an event release Friday.

Make-A-Wish Illinois will grant approximately 600 wishes this year. For children with critical illnesses, the journey to hope and strength begins with a life-changing wish.

The powerful results of the 2022 Wish Impact Study conducted by Make-A-Wish America add to a growing body of research — wish-fulfillment promotes mental and emotional well-being for children and their families who are facing trauma stemming from a critical illness.

Since being founded in 1985, Make-A-Wish Illinois continues its mission to share the power of a wish with children across the state with help from dedicated volunteers and generous community members. A child does NOT necessarily have to have a terminal diagnosis to qualify. For more information, click HERE.