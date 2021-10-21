You could get paid to face your fears!

What are you afraid of, Quad Cities? Spiders? Snakes? The dark? You could get paid big bucks to face your fears!

The folks at YourLocalSecurity.com want to pay someone $1,031 to confront their fears head-on. Applicants will choose a fear from a list or pitch their own and could become an official Courage Consultant. Once chosen, one lucky person will have to face their chosen fear through an activity located in their area. When the task is complete and shared on social media, the money will be theirs!

Images courtesy of YourLocalSecurity.com

Do you have what it takes to tackle your fears? Don’t be afraid – click here to apply. Applications close on November 8t at 12:00 p.m. MT.