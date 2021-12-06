You could get paid to sip on hot chocolate!

The weather outside may be frightful, but hot cocoa is so delightful, and you could be paid $1,000 to be a hot cocoa tester!

As the weather gets colder, Quad Citians are probably reaching for all the ingredients for the perfect cup of hot cocoa. It’s a dream holiday side hustle: one lucky person will get paid to find the best hot chocolate mixes to make the holiday season even sweeter. The team at Wishlisted.com is going to pick one individual who loves a good cup of hot cocoa with all the fixings and isn’t afraid to tell us which mix is a hit or a swiss miss.

You could get paid $1,000 to drink hot chocolate! (photo: Wishlisted.com)

According to the website, all you have to do is answer questions to let them know “why your taste buds are top-notch, your favorite way to enjoy a piping cup of cocoa and why you’re best suited for this dream job.” If you win the spot, you’ll receive a variety of hot chocolate mixes, a cozy blanket and a Netflix gift card “to ensure you’re sipping pretty while enjoying some holiday classics.” When you’re done testing the hot chocolates and giving your honest opinions, you’ll receive $1,000!

Entrants must be at least 18 and a U.S. resident. Click here for all the details and to enter. Entries will be accepted until midnight on December 15, with the winner to be announced on Friday, December 17.