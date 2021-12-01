You don’t need to wait ‘fore’ spring: Competitive golf continues now

When you’re about to swing, be sure to breathe, concentrate and follow the path of the golf ball with your eye. These techniques improve your game and make it less likely to lose track of your ball.

The Muscatine Municipal Golf Course will offer multiple options for competitive and non-competitive play this winter on its indoor TruGolf simulator. Both individual and two-person team leagues are offered in the clubhouse.

Each competitive league will be eight weeks long with flexible playing times, and participants can play their weekly rounds according to their own schedule. Scores and weekly winners will be posted every Saturday night. Golfers will vie for the overall league winner position throughout the period of play. The entry fee is $50 per player.

Weekly clinics will be scheduled throughout the off season for those interested in working on their swing or fine tuning other parts of their game,

Both novice and experienced golfers can participate. Different topics of the game will be covered each Saturday morning, accompanied by off-season stretching to help reduce injury all year round. Players can enroll for $20 per clinic or register for all five weeks for $80.

Clinics will begin Jan. 8.

Golfers can register at 563-263-4735 or email PGA Professional Brian Kuddes at bkuddes@muscatineiowa.gov.

Call the Muscatine Municipal Golf Course for more information at 563-263-4735, or visit the Muscatine Municipal Golf Course page on the City of Muscatine website.