“You don’t sleep, you don’t eat,” what it’s like for parents with child missing

A Rock Island dad knows the agony of waiting for answers about a missing child.

In September of 2013, Dennis Harker found out his 28-year-old son David was missing.

A few days later, David’s body was recovered off the shore of the Mississippi River.

Now, Harker is the founder of the Quad Cities Missing Persons Network, helping other families search for their loved ones.

The network uses social media and other ads to help get the word out about missing people.

Harker says, in the recent case of a 14-year-old girl who disappeared, 300-thousand people either saw or shared their post.

You can connect with the QC Missing Person’s Network here: https://www.facebook.com/QCMPN/