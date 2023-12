If you need to run out and get some milk or other staples, some Quad-Cities stores remain open on Sunday (Christmas Eve.)

Although this isn’t a complete list, here’s a look at a few stores that provide groceries and their Christmas Eve hours:

Hy-Vee closes at 5 p.m.

Jewel closes at 6 p.m.

Fareway isn’t open because it always is closed on Sunday.

Walmart closes at 6 p.m.

Target closes at 8 p.m.