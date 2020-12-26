You, too, can use YouTube to grow your business: Learn how for free!

BERLIN, GERMANY – NOVEMBER 19: The Logo of video-sharing website YouTube is displayed on a smartphone on November 19, 2018 in Berlin, Germany. (Photo by Thomas Trutschel/Photothek via Getty Images)

The public is welcome to the free “Use YouTube to Grow Your Business” presentation at 6:30 p.m. Monday, Jan. 4.

Participants can learn best practices for creating a YouTube Channel and compelling video content that promotes products and services and drives engagement with a brand.

This program will be presented virtually using GoToMeeting. No registration is required. the Davenport Public Library offers the program in conjunction with Grow with Google.



Join from your computer, tablet, or smartphone: https://global.gotomeeting.com/join/855419077

You can also dial in using your phone: +1 (408) 650-3123, access code 855-419-077

Keep up with our virtual programming at the library’s Virtual Branch Calendar of Events at https://davenportlibrary.libcal.com/calendar/virtual.

For more information, visit www.davenportlibrary.com or call the library at 563-326-7832.