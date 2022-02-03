The Davenport Public Library is paying homage to Black History Month icons who have connections to the Quad Cities.

Free and open to the public, “Black History: The Fight for Civil Rights in Davenport” will be held in person 6:30 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, February 22, at the Fairmount Branch, 3000 North Fairmount Street.

Attendees are asked to observe social distancing guidelines and follow local COVID-19 safety recommendations.

“This program is subject to COVID-19 safety protocol updates, and masks are recommended,” a news release says.

The program will also be presented virtually.

During this time, people will learn about historical African Americans from Davenport — including Dred Scott, who shares the same namesake as the U.S. Supreme Court decision.

Registration for both in-person and virtual attendance is required and can be completed here.

For more information about upcoming events, visit the Davenport Public Library website or contact the library at 563-326-7832.