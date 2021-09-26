You won’t have to pay a pretty penny to attend this year’s coin show

The Quad City Coin Club is inviting the community to learn about history without having to break the bank.

On Sunday, Oct. 3, the club will hold a free coin show 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Camden Center, 2701 1st Street East, Milan.

There will be 64 tables offering U.S. coins, foreign coins, paper money, gold, silver and coin supplies to people of all ages.

Kids will be able to select coins from around the world from a treasure chest, as well as other numismatic items, at the door.

A youth auction will be held at 1:30 p.m. Each participant will receive play money to bid on lots donated by the club members and dealers.

Free door prizes will be given away every hour, and there will be a gold raffle at the end of the show. Attendees do not need to be present to win the gold raffle.

Coin club members will be available to identify coins and paper money and answer questions about coin collecting and the Quad City Coin Club.

A lunch stand will be open for business during the event.

Learn more about the Quad City Coin Club here.