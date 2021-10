Nahant Marsh Education Center invites you to spend an evening learning about the bats of Iowa in a family-friendly program Tuesday.

This event is an evening sunset hike looking for and identifying bats using an ultrasonic recorder to detect their echolocation calls.

Bat Walk is Tuesday, October 5, 6:00 until 7:00 p.m. at Nahant Marsh Education Center, 4220 Wapello Avenue in Davenport.

To register, click here. Admission is free for Bat Walk, and goodwill donations are appreciated at checkout.