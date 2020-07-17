‘You’ll never get a sleep in that cell until she’s home’: Breasia Terrell’s mother remains hopeful daughter will come home

Police are now focusing their search efforts in a 25-square-mile area of Clinton County.

More than 170 law enforcement officers are involved.

Dozens of volunteers joined them in that search Friday, including Breasia’s mother.

“I appreciate those that it touched. Those whose face my daughter touched. Those who came out and actually bought t-shirts, you know, out here in the sun, getting bit up,” says Aishia Lankford, Breasia’s mother.

Lankford is remaining hopeful her daughter will come back home.

“I feel it. I know it. I mean, we’re walking through the woods, but I still feel that she’s located in someone’s house. I do know that much. If she is anywhere out here in these woods or something, that’s because they had to let her go because the tension is getting a bit too hot out there for them, because she is everywhere, and it’s going to be that way until she comes home.”

She’s hoping that, with the help of so many, maybe some leads will be found.

”I want to thank our community, and I thank you guys for keeping updates like that. Also, keeping her in the news, so he can make sure that he can see her face to let him know I’m not going anywhere at all. You’ll never get a sleep in that cell until she’s home,” says Lankford.

Scott County Emergency Management says no volunteer groups were sent out after 2 p.m for safety reasons.