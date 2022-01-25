Young Artists at the Figge showcases QC talent

Artwork by local elementary art students from eight area school districts will be on view in the Figge Art Museum’s second-floor Mary Waterman Gildehaus Community Gallery for the annual Young Artists at the Figge exhibition.

(figgeartmuseum.org)

In their artworks, students show how important creativity continues to be amid the ongoing challenges of

the pandemic, a news release says. Whether students are wearing masks or having limited interactions, there are countless therapeutic benefits to creation.

For the 2022 installment of Young Artists at the Figge, school districts represented throughout the winter/spring include Muscatine School District, Moline School District, Bettendorf School District,

Geneseo School District, Pleasant Valley School District, North Scott School District, Davenport School

District and Rock Island-Milan School District.

“Art is more important than ever as kids continue to process the challenges they face during this

pandemic,” said Figge Director of Education Melissa Mohr. “It’s an opportunity for them to explore their

experiences and emotions through creativity.”Exhibitions are sponsored in part by the Brand Boeshaar Foundation Fund and the Hubbell-Waterman Foundation. Exhibition dates and sponsors for each school district are:

Muscatine School District, Jan. 29–Feb. 6 – sponsored by Kent Corporation

Moline School District, Feb. 12–20 – sponsored by Tom and Brooke Terronez

Bettendorf School District, Feb. 26-March 6 – sponsored by GreenState Credit Union

Geneseo School District, March 12–20 – Pleasant Valley School District March 26–April 3, sponsored by GreenState Credit Union

North Scott School District, April 9–17 – sponsored by Dave and Delia Meier

Davenport School District, April 23–May 1

Rock Island-Milan School District, May 7–15 – sponsored by Mark and Deborah Schwiebert.

Young Artists at the Figge, 225 W. 2nd St., Davenport, will be on view through May 15. Museum hours are 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday, and Saturday; 10 a.m.-8 p.m. on Thursdays; and noon-5 p.m. on Sundays. Reservations are not required but can be made here or at 563-345-6632.

Admission to the museum is $10 for adults, $6 for seniors and students with ID and $4 children ages 4-12. Admission is free to Figge members and institutional members and to all on Thursday evenings. You

can become a member for as little as $50 by visiting the Figge website. To contact the museum, please

call 563-326-7804, or visit here.

