Students from eight area school districts have created artwork that will be on view in the Figge Art Museum’s second-floor Mary Waterman Gildehaus Community Gallery starting Saturday for the annual Young Artists at the Figge exhibition. Art teachers from participating schools will choose the top artworks from their school. Those works will be combined with selections from each of the elementary schools in their district to create each district’s installation at the Figge.

For the 2023 installment, school districts represented throughout the winter/spring include the Geneseo School District, Moline-Coal Valley School District, Pleasant Valley School District, Muscatine School District, North Scott School District, Bettendorf School District, Davenport School District and Rock Island-Milan School District. “We look forward to this exhibition series, as it is a wonderful opportunity to see the artistic talent that flows through area classrooms each and every day,” said Director of Education Melissa Mohr. “The students’ works are thoughtful, creative, and inspiring, and we cannot wait to celebrate with the young artists and their families!”

The exhibition dates for each district include:

Geneseo School District January 28-February 5 Recognition Day: February 5

Moline-Coal Valley School District February 11-19 Recognition Day: February 12

Pleasant Valley School District February 25-March 5 Recognition Day: February 26

Muscatine School District March 11-19 Recognition Day: March 19

North Scott School District March 25-April 2 Recognition Day: April 2

Bettendorf School District April 8-16 Recognition Day: April 16

Davenport School District April 22-30 Recognition Day: April 30

Rock Island-Milan School District May 6-14 Recognition Day: May 7

The Young Artists at the Figge exhibit will be on display through May 14. For more information on the Figge, click here.