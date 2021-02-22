Young artists’ works on display at Figge

Local elementary art students (K – 5) will have their artwork on display at the Figge Art Museum in Davenport.

Starting on Saturday and running through May 16, six area school districts will be represented in the 2021 installment of Young Artists at the Figge in the second-floor Mary Waterman Gildehaus Community.

“This exhibition is an opportunity for area school districts to showcase the talent and creativity of their students, for all the public to see,” said Figge Director of Education Melissa Mohr. “As tough as this year has been, the students’ thoughtful and beautiful artworks serve as an important reminder of how art can provide solace and connection during even the more difficult of times.”

The schedule of the districts on display with sponsors are as follows:

Muscatine School District, February 27 thru March 7, sponsored by Kent Corporation

East Moline School District, March 13 thru March 21, sponsored by Tom and Brooke Terronez

Bettendorf School District, March 27 thru April 4, sponsored by GreenState Credit Union

North Scott School District, April 10 thru April 18, sponsored by Delia and Dave Meier

Davenport School District, April 24 thru May 4

Rock Island-Milan School District, May 8 thru May 16, sponsored by Mark and Deborah Schwiebert

All exhibitions are sponsored in part by the Brand Boeshaar Foundation Fund and the Hubbell-Waterman Foundation.

For information about hours and admission, visit the Figge Art Museum website.