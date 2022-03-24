Each year, the top 80 performers in Drive, Chip and Putt earn the opportunity to compete in the National Finals at one of the most prestigious golf clubs in the world: Augusta National, home of the Masters Tournament.

Liliana Graham, a sixth-grader from Bettendorf, made it to the finals. She got her start playing golf with her older brother, who she says is the “coolest golfer in the world,” according to a news release.

When she isn’t working on her golf game, Liliana can be found doing crafts, listening to music or playing with her little sister, the release says.

Drive, Chip and Putt is a nationwide youth golf development initiative for boys and girls ages 7-15 designed to inspire a new generation to choose golf as a lifetime pursuit.

The finals will be broadcast live on the Golf Channel on Sunday, April 3, the eve of the Masters Tournament.