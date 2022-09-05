Young nature are invited to join the Davenport Public Library for Tales and Trails!

Kids and their caretakers can meet for a story time near the Outreach Wheeled Library (OWL) at Sunderbruch Park on Fridays in September. Bubbles and butterfly nets will be available for nature play, and the OWL will be parked providing books for checkout, library card registrations and free goodies. Adult supervision is required.

Tales and Trails is Friday, September 9, 10:00-11:00 a.m. at Sunderbruch Park, located at 4675 Telegraph Rd., Davenport. For more information, click here.