The First Army and U.S. Army Garrison, Rock Island Arsenal came together to host a physical fitness and teambuilding event with Alleman High School on Monday.

The school’s football coaches and school personnel reached out to First Army earlier this year.

The hope was to create a leadership event to inspire the school’s struggling football program.

Students were tested on their physical fitness, strength training and mental toughness.

For quite a while, the first portion of the Army’s boot camp has been known as “the first 100 yards.”

It’s tough, and it sets the stage for the physical and mental challenges of military service.

“It’s a fun event so far,” said Charles Jagusah, an Alleman senior and Notre Dame offensive line commitment. “Got to see some of my classmates go through some of the drills and stuff already, so it’s going to be a fun time just trying to get some kids doing some different things.”

Cpt. Kyle Merritt of First Army said the collaboration is “a great thing.”

“A lot of people are getting distant from the Army and they kind of lose that culture and we’re here and it’s an option,” Merritt said.

Recently, the school announced it would only field a junior varsity football team next season due to a shrinking program.