Young girl and teenager among eight new COVID-19 cases in Rock Island County

The Rock Island County Health Department reported eight new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, bringing the total number of positive cases to 469. Currently, 25 patients are hospitalized. The county’s death toll from this virus stands at 12.

The new cases involve:

A woman in her 50s who is isolating at home

A woman in her 30s who is isolating at home

A woman in her teens who is isolating at home

A girl younger than 10 who is isolating at home

A man in his 40s who is isolating at home

A man in his 40s who is isolating at home

A man in his 30s who is isolating at home

A man in his 30s who is isolating at home

Due to federal privacy laws, no additional information regarding these cases is available.

The Rock Island County Health Department says the best ways to prevent the spread of COVID-19 include:

Social distancing by staying at home as much as possible

Keeping at least 6 feet between you and anyone else

Washing your hands frequently with soap and water for at least 20 seconds each time and using hand sanitizer when washing your hands is not possible

Covering coughs and sneezes with a tissue or into your elbow

Wearing a face covering when you must go out for essential supplies

Staying home when you are ill

More information is available here and here.