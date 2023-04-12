Youth turkey hunters harvested a preliminary total of 1,309 birds during the 2023 Illinois youth turkey season March 25-26 and April 1-2, according to a news release.

A total of 5,283 youth turkey permits were issued for 2023, compared to 5,032 in 2022. The top five counties for youth turkey harvest this year were Jefferson, 52; Randolph, 48; Marion, 47; Pike, 39; and Adams, 37. In 2022, a total of 1,258 turkeys were taken. The record total was set in 2020, when 1,733 turkeys were harvested.

(Getty Images)

The table shows Illinois youth turkey season preliminary harvest figures by county, with numbers from 2023 and 2022.