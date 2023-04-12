Youth turkey hunters harvested a preliminary total of 1,309 birds during the 2023 Illinois youth turkey season March 25-26 and April 1-2, according to a news release.

A total of 5,283 youth turkey permits were issued for 2023, compared to 5,032 in 2022. The top five counties for youth turkey harvest this year were Jefferson, 52; Randolph, 48; Marion, 47; Pike, 39; and Adams, 37. In 2022, a total of 1,258 turkeys were taken. The record total was set in 2020, when 1,733 turkeys were harvested.

The table shows Illinois youth turkey season preliminary harvest figures by county, with numbers from 2023 and 2022.

County20232022
ADAMS3736
ALEXANDER278
BOND1413
BOONE26
BROWN1410
BUREAU1016
CALHOUN2119
CARROLL57
CASS1720
CHAMPAIGN30
CHRISTIAN103
CLARK1421
CLAY3627
CLINTON919
COLES34
CRAWFORD1216
CUMBERLAND133
DEKALB00
DEWITT20
EDGAR83
EDWARDS1312
EFFINGHAM1013
FAYETTE2619
FORD10
FRANKLIN3425
FULTON1619
GALLATIN1315
GREENE1313
GRUNDY52
HAMILTON3728
HANCOCK1929
HARDIN2011
HENDERSON915
HENRY1012
IROQUOIS18
JACKSON2427
JASPER1119
JEFFERSON5254
JERSEY158
JO DAVIESS1924
JOHNSON2318
KANKAKEE24
KNOX78
LAKE10
LASALLE03
LAWRENCE87
LEE125
LIVINGSTON36
LOGAN33
MACON34
MACOUPIN2928
MADISON2226
MARION4744
MARSHALL85
MASON106
MASSAC1510
MCDONOUGH44
MCHENRY55
MCLEAN36
MENARD86
MERCER815
MONROE619
MONTGOMERY1519
MORGAN45
MOULTRIE21
OGLE1313
PEORIA75
PERRY2327
PIATT21
PIKE3925
POPE2530
PULASKI1510
PUTNAM32
RANDOLPH4845
RICHLAND1114
ROCK ISLAND1212
SALINE158
SANGAMON58
SCHUYLER1916
SCOTT24
SHELBY1721
ST. CLAIR2615
STARK11
STEPHENSON1715
TAZEWELL212
UNION2722
VERMILION58
WABASH53
WARREN01
WASHINGTON1118
WAYNE2425
WHITE2514
WHITESIDE94
WILL50
WILLIAMSON1823
WINNEBAGO139
WOODFORD126
Total1,3091,258