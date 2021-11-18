Young lobbyist successfully pushed for change in insurance coverage for hearing aids – and his work is far from over

An Illinois student made a name for himself as a lobbyist at the capitol a few years ago, and he’s not done yet.

Hunter Martin needed hearing aids growing up, but his family found out insurance companies do not cover frequent replacements. After Hunter’s efforts, the governor signed his bill, helping kids afford those much-needed hearing aids.

But Martin’s efforts didn’t stop there; he found out the bill doesn’t cover everyone, so he’s still reaching out to insurance companies. Martin’s lobbying career is far from over – the 8th grade student Is already talking about the next part of his legislative agenda.