Young men attack teen and his mother at mostly peaceful protest in Davenport

DAVENPORT — An 18-year-old boy was attacked by a group of young men who were allegedly vandalizing the courthouse during the protest for George Floyd on Saturday in Davenport.

Elisiah White was at the protest with his mother when he saw a group of young men throwing large objects at the courthouse windows. In an attempt to stop them from doing so, White approached the group and was attacked during the confrontation, he said.

The incident happened across the street from the Scott County Courthouse on Saturday afternoon.

White, a class of 2020 Central graduate, suffered a mild concussion, three stitches, and bruises.

“He was just trying to do the right thing,” said Brionna Robbins, White’s mother, in an interview.

Organizers say they were not a part of the protest and were just there to cause chaos. It is unknown if the alleged offenders are in police custody.

Please be advise that some may find these photos graphic

Just got this screen recording from a Facebook live post of the young man that was attacked at the protest in Davenport pic.twitter.com/OLDvdxKjhA — Joshua Alfonzo Vinson (@TheJoshAVinson) May 31, 2020