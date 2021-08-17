Young photographer takes first place in state Cream of the Crop Photo Contest

To honor the first-place winners of the 2021 Cream of the Crop Photo Contest, Illinois Treasurer Michael Frerichs on Tuesday held a reception in the Illinois Department of Agriculture tent at the Illinois State Fairgrounds.

Among the first-place winners was Blake Ferguson-Allen, of Dixon, Ill., in the 11-14 age category with his photo of a butterfly on a sunflower.

Blake Ferguson-Allen, of Dixon, Ill., took this first-place-winning photo, ‘Butterfly on Sunflower.”

To see all the winning photos, visit here.

Winning entries and other submissions will be featured in a 2021-2022 calendar and used in marketing materials.