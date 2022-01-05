Young QC women can explore careers in agriculture at Women Changing the Face of Agriculture

Young women of the QCA can explore careers in agriculture while interacting with industry professionals and hearing first-hand from women in agriculture.

(womenchangingthefaceofagriculture.com)

Registration for the 2022 Women Changing the Face of Agriculture is now open. This year’s event will include career panels, opportunities to network with professionals and keynote speaker Amanda Radke from Mitchell, South Dakota. Radke is a fifth-generation rancher who has dedicated her career to serve as a voice for the beef industry and agriculture as a whole. Radke will share her thoughts on mindset development, agriculture advocacy, youth development and dynamics on multi-generational family agribusinesses. Additionally, WCFA will recognize scholarship recipients and other award winners.

Amanda Radke, keynote speaker for 2022 Women Changing the Face of Agriculture (amandaradke.com)

The 2022 Women Changing the Face of Agriculture career exploration event is Friday, March 4 at Carl Sandburg College in Galesburg. Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, registration limitations have been put into place. Each school or organization is limited to 5 student registrants and 1 chaperone registration. Registration closes on February 18 or earlier if maximum capacity limits are met. To register for the event, click here.

Mask and social distance mandates are subject to change as the event approaches.

Women Changing the Face of Agriculture is a project of Illinois Agri-Women. For more information, click here.