The Young Emerging Writers (YEW) Summer Internship Program will host a two-part launch party for the latest issue of the program’s literary magazine The Atlas on Thursday, Aug. 17th in downtown Rock Island.

The event will start at 5 p.m. (doors at 4:30 p.m.), with a family and friends reception at the Rock Island Public Library Community Room (401 19th St.), where YEW interns will give a brief reading of their work.

Then, at 8 p.m. (doors at 7), the party will move down the street to Rozz-Tox (2108 3rd Ave., Rock Island), where the YEW interns, and maybe some special guests, will read different selections from the magazine, giving audiences an opportunity to hear more work from the magazine brought to life in a different venue, according to a Friday event release.

Both parts of the event are free and open to the public ($5 suggested donation to support Midwest Writing Center youth writing programs); copies of The Atlas 18 will be available for purchase at both events.

Both events will be livestreamed to MWC’s YouTube page HERE.

The YEW Summer Internship Program is composed of students ages 15-19 who applied and were interviewed for the privilege of participating in this selective paid internship program. This summer, 24 interns from the QC area and beyond participated in YEW, the most interns ever hired, the Friday release said.

The cover of the new YEW anthology.

YEW provides writing instruction in a variety of writing styles and processes, and develops professional skills in areas such as editing, collaborative project management, and magazine design. In 50 hours of meetings over seven weeks, the interns went from meet-and-greet to producing a high-quality literary magazine. This summer, the YEW program celebrates its 18th year with the release of The Atlas 18.

Copies of new and back issues will be available for purchase at both locations. The Atlas 18 will be available for $10 at the launch, and all back issues of The Atlas only $5. You can pre-order a copy of The Atlas 18 today HERE.