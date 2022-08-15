The release party for the Atlas 17 literary magazine will be Thursday, Aug. 18 at Rozz-Tox in Rock Island.

THE ATLAS 17 Release Party, featuring interns of the 2022 Young Emerging Writers (YEW) Summer Internship Program, will be held 7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 18 at Rozz-Tox (2108 3rd Ave., Rock Island).

It will be live-streamed to multiple platforms (YouTube and Facebook) and the event will be outside, weather permitting. It is free and open to the public ($5 suggested donation to support Midwest Writing Center youth writing programs); copies of THE ATLAS 17 — the program’s literary magazine — will be available for purchase for $10.

The cover of THE ATLAS, volume 17.

The YEW Interns will give brief readings of their work appearing in the magazine. Food and drink will be available for purchase at the Rozz-Tox, both inside and outside. Masks are strongly suggested for entry to use the facilities.

Bring a blanket or a lawn chair and some friends for an evening of terrific writing and performance from some of the best young talent around, according to a MWC release Monday.

The YEW Program is comprised of students ages 15-19 who applied and interviewed for this selective paid internship program. This summer, 14 interns from around the Quad Cities, and three interns from outside the area (a first for the program), participated in YEW at a distance, meeting via Zoom and collaborating online, to compose, edit, and release the 16th volume of THE ATLAS Literary Magazine.

YEW provides writing instruction in a variety of writing styles and processes, and develops professional skills in areas such as editing, collaborative project management, and magazine production/design.

In 50 hours of meetings over seven weeks, the interns went from meet-and-greet to producing a high-quality literary magazine, published by MWC Press. Copies of THE ATLAS 16 will be available for $10, and back issues will be available for $5. Pre-orders for THE ATLAS 16 and back issues are available now via the MWC Press bookstore.