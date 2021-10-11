Young vandals target local Little Free Library

Young vandals have destroyed the protective glass windows of a local Little Free Library on Esplanade Avenue in Davenport.

The owner says this is not the first time the free library has been the target of such acts. Previously, teenagers and young adults have torn books in half — throwing them across the street — and ripped the roof off of the bookshelf and smashed the glass.

“We continue. We remind kids ‘You’re on camera we have you on video.’ We have filed a police report, said the library’s owner, Teresa Bracker.

Bracker emphasizes the importance of literacy. She says she will not let the vandals prevent her from continuing to run the library.

“We were always taught to respect other’s property — I see no gain to damaging one of these structures,” said Davenport resident Jasper Adkins. “The words escape me. You think people would be better than this.”

A Little Free Library is a free book-sharing box where anyone may take a book or share a book. They function on the honor system. You do not need to share a book in order to take one.

