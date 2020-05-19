Youngest death due to COVID-19 reported in Rock Island County

The Rock Island County Health Department announced two more deaths on Tuesday, including a man in his 30s and a man in his 60s

“Today we are reporting the youngest person to die from COVID-19 in the county,” said Nita Ludwig, administrator of the Rock Island County Health Department. “We are saddened by every one of our residents who have lost their life to this illness. We send our deepest condolences to their families and friends.”

Rock Island County now has a total of 23 deaths from the coronavirus.

Four new positive cases were also announced, bringing the total number to 645. 14 patients are currently hospitalized.

The new cases are:

A woman in her 50s who is isolating at home

A woman in her 20s who is isolating at home

A man in his 90s who is isolating at home

A male infant younger than 1 who is isolating at home

Henry County announced one more positive case, giving the county at total of 69.

Two more cases were reported in Whiteside County for a total of 128 in the county.

The new cases in Whiteside County involve:

An individual in their 50s

An individual in their 60s

The Illinois Department of Public Health reported 1,545 new cases and 146 additional deaths on Tuesday. There are now 98,030 total cases and 4,379 total deaths in the state.

In the past 24 hours, 18,443 tests were run for a total of 621,684 overall. The statewide 7-day rolling positivity rate (May 10-16) is 14%. The daily positivity rate is 8.4%.

For more statistics about COVID-19 in Illinois, visit the Illinois Department of Public Health website.