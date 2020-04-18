Your CBD Store donating hand sanitizers, masks to local hospital

A local CBD store is using its products to help local hospitals.

Your CBD Store in Davenport is donating hand sanitizers with CBD oil in it and face masks with their logo on it. That will go to help people at Genesis hospitals.

The owner, Becky Ramker, said they donated 100 masks Friday, but more are on the way. They have ordered 5,000 more masks that they will be able to donate locally.

The national company was donating the products to all different Your CBD Stores across the country during the coronavirus pandemic.

Ramker said she is glad to be a part of helping those in need and she said now is an important time to do so.

“Just to be able to help, you know, the hospital people and stuff with the virus that’s going around and I know it’s hard to come by,” Ramker said.