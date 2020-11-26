Your CBD Store gives away free meals for Thanksgiving

One business in Davenport spent the day giving back by giving out free Thanksgiving meals.

Your CBD Store opened two years ago in the Quad Cities.

Today they packaged meals for local families and offered curbside pickup. They handed out over 80 meals. Store owner Rebecca Ramker said it was important for her to give back during a tough time for many.

“So many people are needing help, so we thought we would give back to our community,” she said.

She said it is her way of showing gratitude.

“We’re a family owned business. The community, when they’re here to help you, you want to help them,” she said. “It makes me feel good to help people during this time.”

Ultimately paying it forward to people like Phyllis Walker from Davenport whose Thanksgiving plans changed because of the coronavirus.

“My daughter has COVID-19, and I didn’t really cook this year because I couldn’t go to her house. She’ll be really thankful for this.

Liam Nolan from Davenport said it is encouraging to see community members coming together.

“COVID-19 is around right now, and it’s a lot harder to be a community. I think it’s just a really good thing to see people step up and help out,” he said.