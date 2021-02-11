Your closed bank account just might have the stimulus check you’ve been looking for

Many Americans have had trouble finding their stimulus checks. That was the case for Lacey Wiersema. Lacey was a COVID long hauler and missed close to two months of work because reoccurring COVID symptoms. After waiting awhile for her stimulus check, Lacey did some digging. She found out that her old bank had reopened her account and placed her stimulus check there. We called Aegis Credit Union out of Clinton Iowa to confirm, but did not hear back. However, Brock Biggerstaff with American Bank and Trust told me that under some circumstances a closed bank account can be reopened. The link below has more information about those circumstances. https://www.businessinsider.com/banks-can-use-stimulus-check-pay-private-loans-fees-report-2020-4