Try free chocolate samples from local chocolatiers and sweet treat shops this Sunday, March 15th, at the Chocolate Experience in the Quad City Botanical Center.

Attendees can enjoy the indoor and outdoor gardens for no additional charge, and participate in activities such as making S’mores and a scavenger hunt.

Tickets can be purchased at the door, online or by calling 309.794.0991 for the following prices: $10 adults, $8 adult members, $4 youth and $2 youth members.