A Davenport restaurant that specializes in Chicago-style food is giving back to a local animal shelter.

Portillo’s is partnering with the Quad City Animal Welfare Center in Milan for a Portillo’s Food For Good Fundraiser.

The event will be 5 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 23, at 2741 E. 53rd St., Davenport.

Quad City Animal Welfare Center will get 20% back from everyone who brings in the event flyer pictured below, shows it on their phone or mentions the organization prior to checkout.

This fundraiser is valid with the purchase of drive-thru, pickup, curbside and in-restaurant orders.

Portillo’s is now including direct advance (online, app and phone) pickup orders for fundraising nights.

Order online for pickup using code PORTILLOS60 before checkout in the “Apply Offer” field.

If ordering at the restaurant or in drive-thru, show this flyer or a digital version to a Portillo’s team member before you order.