‘Your time is now’: Vaccine appointments are plentiful

FILE – This Thursday, March 18, 2021 file photo shows syringes filled with the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine at a pop up site in the Queens borough of New York. According to results released on Monday, March 29, 2021, The U.S government’s first look at the real-world use of COVID-19 vaccines found their effectiveness was nearly as robust as it was in controlled studies. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)

If you’ve wanted to get a COVID-19 vaccine, but decided to wait until you were confident the ones who needed it most got theirs first, local health departments have good news.

“For months, we asked you to be patient and wait for your turn to get a COVID-19 vaccine. Your time is now,” said Janet Hill, Rock Island County Health Department chief operating officer during the Quad Cities COVID-19 Coalition news conference. “This week, we have many appointments open at our mass vaccination site at the Camden Centre in Milan.”

Hours are 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday-Saturday.

“Making an appointment is important because it helps us plan for how much vaccine will be used each day at the clinic.”

Hill said more than 82,000 vaccine doses have been administered to Rock Island County residents, and almost 35,000 people are fully vaccinated. Across Illinois, more than 50% of adults have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

To sign up for an appointment, visit richd.org or the Rock Island County Health Department’s Facebook page to get a link and voucher code to the clinic date you need. Pharmacy and healthcare partners have weekend and evening appointments available. To find locations, visit https://coronavirus.illinois.gov/s/vaccination-location or https://vaccinefinder.org .

In Scott County, information on COVID-19 vaccine providers and how to register for an appointment can be found at: https://www.scottcountyiowa.gov/health/covid19/vaccine/vaccine-clinic .