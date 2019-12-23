Youth ballet company performs debut of ‘The Nutcracker’

More than 60 performers from a local youth ballet company performed a famous classical ballet this afternoon.

It’s the first time that Relevé Youth Ballet performed “The Nutcracker,” and students had been preparing for the event since last summer.

The event took place at 2 p.m. in the Fine Arts Auditorium of North Scott High School in Eldridge.

“It’s a really huge accomplishment to do this today and have a lot of pride in these kids and our entire cast that they are doing this,” said Tina Lindle, Owner & Director of Tina’s Dance Studio in Eldridge.

Lindle says she will be making “The Nutcracker” an annual performance.

