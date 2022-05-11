The Galesburg Parks and Recreation Department’s annual Youth Fishing Derby will be held on Sunday, May 15, from 1-3 p.m., or until prizes run out. Young anglers can try their luck at Lincoln Park, located on Treadwell Drive in Galesburg. This free event is possible because of the generosity of donors.

The Derby is an excellent opportunity for kids ages 3-15 to learn about fishing, outdoor skills and the need for conservation, as well as have fun with their families. Prizes will be handed out to the first 500 kids who catch a fish. Fishing packets can be picked up at the Lincoln Park Lagoon Shelters upon arrival, while supplies last. Participants should bring their own fishing poles. There will also be a limited quantity of fishing poles to borrow from the Youth Fishing Derby Committee. Local fishers are available to assist children who are learning how to fish. The Mobile Playground Truck will be in the park from 12-3 p.m.

For more information, call the City of Galesburg Parks and Recreation Department at (309) 345-3683.