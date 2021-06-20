Youth flag football scheduled to begin in the fall

TBK Bank Sports Complex and RedZone Football Academy have announced a partnership to offer a youth flag football season for first through fourth graders this coming fall.

RedZone League Quad Cities is powered by NFL Flag, a news release says. Participants will be decked out in NFL team-branded uniforms and additional NFL Flag support resources are available to organizers, coaches, and participants.

Games will be played on Wednesday nights at the TBK Bank Sport Complex in Bettendorf during the six-week season-spanning September and October. The Quad Cities league will be a sister-league to RedZone’s initial flag football league in the Iowa City area. Having grown to more than 600 annual participants in 1st-6th grade, the Iowa City league will host it’s 9th season in 2021.

“We’re thrilled to bring the RedZone brand to the football-hungry communities in the Quad Cities region, and to work in partnership with the TBK Bank Sports Complex staff to host a flag football season at their remarkable property,” said Tyler Blum, owner/operator of RedZone Football Academy.

“Backed by the NFL and our decade of experience developing RedZone in Iowa City, we’re proud to offer a flag football experience that features weeknight games under the lights, operations designed to strike a balance between development and competition, objective professional administration, and some fun, fast-paced football action,” Blum said. “We’re just so pumped to share the RedZone experience with our neighbors to the east.”

For more information in regard to the 2021 RedZone League Quad Cities season and to sign up, visit the website.